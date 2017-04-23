Nurkic (leg) will start Game 3 against the Warriors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

In somewhat of an unexpected development, Nurkic will take the floor for the first time since Mar. 30 after going through a pregame workout to test out his leg. The big man had been recovering from a lower-leg fracture and was initially believed to have only an outside chance to play Saturday. Nonetheless, he'll get the start at center, pushing Noah Vonleh, who's struggled through the first two games of the series, to the bench. Nurkic will reportedly face a playing time restriction, but the team has not revealed exactly how many minutes he has been cleared to play.