Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Set to play Game 3
Nurkic (leg) will start Game 3 against the Warriors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
In somewhat of an unexpected development, Nurkic will take the floor for the first time since Mar. 30 after going through a pregame workout to test out his leg. The big man had been recovering from a lower-leg fracture and was initially believed to have only an outside chance to play Saturday. Nonetheless, he'll get the start at center, pushing Noah Vonleh, who's struggled through the first two games of the series, to the bench. Nurkic will reportedly face a playing time restriction, but the team has not revealed exactly how many minutes he has been cleared to play.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Goes through non-contact, still doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as doubtful for Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will not play in Game 2•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Status to be determined Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Awaiting medical clearance•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...