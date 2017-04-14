Nurkic's (lower leg) status for Game 1 against the Warriors is expected to be determined by the Blazers on Sunday, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic said Friday that if the decision were up to him, he'd suit up for this weekend's playoff opener, but being that the Blazers will determine whether he plays, the Bosnian's status remains in limbo. Friday marked the two-week point since Nurkic suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula, which he was initially given a two-week timetable to return from. As a result, it seems Nurkic could well take the court sometime during the first round, but whether that takes place Sunday is yet to be decided.