Nurkic was dealt along with a 2017 first-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers on Sunday in exchange for Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second-round draft pick and cash considerations, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After the Nuggets' experiment earlier in season to use Nurkic alongside Nikola Jokic as part of a supersized starting lineup failed miserably, Nurkic had settled into a more limited role off the bench as a backup to Jokic, who has emerged as the team's top player and one of the best young centers in the league. With Nurkic holding no future in the Nuggets' plans, the team made it known that the big man was available, and found a willing suitor in Portland. Though he's only averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.9 minutes per game over his 45 appearances with the Nuggets this season, Nurkic should be in store for a much more substantial role with the Trail Blazers and warrants a look in most mid-sized or deeper leagues where available. It's unclear if he'll start at center right away for the Trail Blazers, but with the team parting ways with Plumlee, who would have been due for an extension this offseason, Portland has a long-term vacancy at the position. It will be up to Nurkic to prove over the Trail Blazers' final 28 games that he can be a permanent solution in the frontcourt.