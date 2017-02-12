Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Traded to Portland
Nurkic was traded along with a 2017 first-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second-round draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of TheVertical.com reports.
The reserve center has been averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in a little over 10 minutes a contest through 27 games this season. He now heads to Portland, where he'll compete with the likes of Ed Davis and Meyers Leonard for major minutes at center.
