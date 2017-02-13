Nurkic is not expected to play Monday against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The trade that sent Nurkic to Portland became official Monday morning, but the expectation is that Nurkic will not be immediately available as he adjusts to his new surroundings. Assuming that's the case, Nurkic would likely make his debut Wednesday in Utah before the Blazers head into the All-Star break.