Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Contributes 15-7-5 stat line in win
Plumlee registered 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Plumlee took a step back at the charity stripe after going 71.9 percent from the line over the previous five games, but his efficient mark from the field allowed him to reach double figures in the scoring column with relative ease. The Trail Blazers won't be in need of as much point production from Plumlee now that Damian Lillard (ankle) is back following a five-game absence, but the center was nearly as effective with Lillard earlier in the season as he was without him.
