Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles again Sunday

Plumlee submitted 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors.

The fourth-year big man has now rattled off five straight double-doubles, his longest such streak of the season. Plumlee's usage has shot up over that stretch, as he's averaged 12.4 shot attempts in those contests. That follows a stretch to start the calendar year where Plumlee put up single-digit attempts in seven of nine games. Factoring in Sunday's production, he's now averaging 14.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over the aforementioned five-game span.