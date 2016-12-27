Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Grabs season-high 15 rebounds Monday
Plumlee registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in a 95-91 loss to the Raptors on Monday.
The 15 rebounds were a season high for Plumlee, who notched his fifth double-double of the campaign. The center hasn't been as consistent on the boards or as a scorer as fantasy owners would like to see, but his passing skills often help compensate for any lapses in either of the aforementioned areas. He's averaging 4.2 assists per game on the season, a career high and an impressive figure for a 6-foot-11 player.
