Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Logs career-high 12 assists Sunday
Plumlee provided eight points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with a career-high 12 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 40 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Considering that Plumlee played a season-high minutes total, the scoring output was something of a disappointment after he had eclipsed 15 points or more in three straight games. That being said, Plumlee still came awfully close to notching a triple-double thanks to his top-flight skills as a distributor, which are matched by few centers around the league. Plumlee's 4.6 assists per game on the season rank second on the team behind only point guard Damian Lillard.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Contributes 15-7-5 stat line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Grabs season-high 15 rebounds Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Pours in career-high 27 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Third straight game with 18+ points•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Turns in second straight 18-point outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Registers 18 points, seven boards in loss•