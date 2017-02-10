Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Modest production in Thursday loss

Plumlee managed nine points (3-5 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 30 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Celtics.

With Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combining for 38 shots and Al-Farouq Aminu producing a season-high point total off the bench, Plumlee was modestly involved on offense for the second straight game. He's put only a combined nine shot attempts over the last two contests, and couldn't fully make up for his reduced usage with free throws, as he had on Tuesday versus the Mavericks. Plumlee has also seen a downturn on the glass in February, posting double-digit rebounds only once after entering the month having accomplished the feat in seven straight games.