Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Posts 14th double-double Tuesday

Plumlee contributed 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Mavericks.

Plumlee matched a season high in rebounds to lead all players. The 26-year-old has already grabbed his 14th double-double of the season, one shy of tying his career high. Plumlee continues to be a major contributor for the Trail Blazers, as he is averaging 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 28.0 minutes per game this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola