Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Posts 14th double-double Tuesday

Plumlee contributed 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Mavericks.

Plumlee matched a season high in rebounds to lead all players. The 26-year-old has already grabbed his 14th double-double of the season, one shy of tying his career high. Plumlee continues to be a major contributor for the Trail Blazers, as he is averaging 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 28.0 minutes per game this season.