Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Pours in career-high 27 points in loss

Plumlee racked up a career-high 27 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in a 126-121 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Plumlee was exceptional on the offense end in the game, but the impact of his performance was mitigated by opposing big man DeMarcus Cousins gutting the Trail Blazers for a whopping 55 points. While the Trail Blazers' defensive struggles have been a real problem this season, the team's propensity for playing in high-scoring affairs has elevated Plumlee's fantasy production. The fourth-year center has now tallied 18 or more points in four of his last five games, with the only dud -- a four-point performance -- coming in Saturday's blowout loss to the Warriors, who have shut down many opposing big men throughout the season. Plumlee will have a good chance to keep rolling Wednesday against a struggling Mavs squad.