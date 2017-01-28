Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Rakes in fourth straight double-double

Plumlee notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

Plumlee reeled off his fourth double-double in a row, thereby extending his longest streak of the season. The center, who is one of the better producers at his position in the assists column, has seen his productivity take a bit of a hit in that area in recent weeks since he dropped a season-high 12 dimes Jan. 8 against the Pistons, but the increased scoring and rebounding has more than offset that decline.