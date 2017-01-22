Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Teases triple-double in Saturday's OT win

Plumlee scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 overtime win over the Celtics.

It's his second straight double-double and third straight game with double-digit boards, but more interesting is the development of Plumlee's distribution skills. He's averaging a career-high 4.3 assists a game on the season, and with Damian Lillard increasingly focused on his scoring, Plumlee's role as a point forward could continue to grow.