Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Teases triple-double in Saturday's OT win
Plumlee scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 overtime win over the Celtics.
It's his second straight double-double and third straight game with double-digit boards, but more interesting is the development of Plumlee's distribution skills. He's averaging a career-high 4.3 assists a game on the season, and with Damian Lillard increasingly focused on his scoring, Plumlee's role as a point forward could continue to grow.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Logs career-high 12 assists Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Contributes 15-7-5 stat line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Grabs season-high 15 rebounds Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Pours in career-high 27 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Third straight game with 18+ points•
-
Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee: Turns in second straight 18-point outing•