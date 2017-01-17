Harkless (calf) started at power forward and failed to score a point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while contributing one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in a 120-101 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Harkless was cleared to return to the top unit after a one-game absence due to a calf injury, but with the Trail Blazers trailing by 25 points at halftime, coach Terry Stotts limited the minutes of all of his starters. Even during his minimal time on the court, Harkless was unimpressive, so he could be on a short leash if he comes out of the gates slow in Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets. If that's the case, Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner would be the main beneficiaries of added court time.