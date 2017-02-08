Harkless tallied eight points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Mavericks.

Harkless came off the bench for just the seventh time this season since getting replaced in the starting lineup by Evan Turner. The 23-year-old is averaging career highs across the board, highlighted by 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. With Turner suffering from a fractured hand, Harkless will likely regain his spot in the starting lineup.