Harkless (calf) put up 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 21 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors.

Harkless returned from a two-game absence to lead the Blazers' second unit in scoring and tally his first double-digit point total since Jan. 11 in the process. The fifth-year forward typically displays some offensive inconsistencies, but remains capable of making up for some of the shortfall with solid numbers in the rebounding category in particular. Sunday's shooting tally was encouraging overall, as Harkless had posted a 22.7 percent success rate (5-for-22) from the floor over the previous five contests he'd been active for.