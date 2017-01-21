The Trail Blazers bumped Harkless to a reserve role at the last minute for Friday's tilt versus the 76ers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

The team originally confirmed Harkless as the starting small forward, but minutes before tip-off they replaced him with Evan Turner. This will be Harkless' first game as a non-starter this season, and he will presumably see a slightly reduced workload as a result. The Trail Blazers are apparently looking to shake things up, so the small forward situation will need to be monitored going forward.