Harkless is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Magic, nor is he participating in warmups, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Allen Crabbe is listed as the team's starting small forward. It is unclear what is wrong with Harkless at this point in time. He did join the team on the court for warmups, but he was not participating in the drills. It appears as though he will not be playing, but the reason is unknown. Expect an update when the team releases more information.