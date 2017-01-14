Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Friday vs. Magic
Harkless has a left calf strain and is out for Friday's tilt against the Magic, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.
Harkless was late to pregame warmups and didn't participate in the layup line, apparently dealing with a left calf strain. Allen Crabbe was inserted into the starting lineup in his place. Evan Turner and Al-Farouq Aminu could also be in line for a greater workload as well.
