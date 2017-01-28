Harkless (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless has been held out of each of the last two games due to a strained left calf, but he's apparently made progress in the last 24 hours and should be expected to return Sunday. The forward was moved to the bench prior to the injury, and it remains to be seen whether coach Terry Stotts will stick with Evan Turner in the starting five at small forward.