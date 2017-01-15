Harkless (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless was able to take part in portions of Sunday's practice, as he was seen going through shooting drills and other individual workouts. However, considering he couldn't put in a full session, it likely means he's still dealing with some discomfort, which brings his status into question for Monday. Look for another update following Monday's morning shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, Allen Crabbe should pick up another start in his place.