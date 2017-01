Harkless (calf) is questionable for Friday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Harkless missed Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a left calf strain, and is now questionable for Friday's contest. If Harkless misses the game, Evan Turner may see increased minutes as a starter, as well as Allen Crabbe and Al-Farouq Aminu potentially seeing increased usage off the bench.