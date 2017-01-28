Harkless (calf) will not play in Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Trail Blazers' beat writer Casey Holdahl reports.

The absence will be the second straight for Harkless while he continues to deal with a calf strain. He recently lost his starting job to Evan Turner, so Allen Crabbe figures to see a boost in minutes providing depth at small forward with Harkless out. His next opportunity to return will be Sunday against the Warriors.