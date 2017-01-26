Harkless will not play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a left calf strain, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless was not on the team's injury report heading into the contest, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise. After starting every game he had played so far this season, he has played a reserve role in the previous two contests. It is unclear when he sustained the injury, but his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Grizzlies. Allen Crabbe will presumably see an increased role providing depth at small forward with Harkless sidelined.