Harkless supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-86 win versus the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Harkless has been up and down lately, scoring in double figures during six of the last nine games while receiving 30 minutes or more in six of the last nine as well. Following a four-game streak in which he went without a three-pointer (between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26), Harkless has sank 10 treys over the last eight games.