Harkless finished with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 33 minutes in a 95-91 loss to the Raptors on Monday.

The absence of Damian Lillard (ankle) from the lineup didn't really afford Harkless many extra looks, as his nine shot attempts were actually one less than his average for the season. The 23-year-old continues to enjoy a career-best season and is locked in as the Blazers' starting small forward, but his fantasy value has taken a slight hit of late due to his lack of three-point production. After failing to knock down a three-pointer only four times in his first 28 appearances of the season, Harkless has now gone without a trey in four consecutive contests, going a collective 0-of-8 during that span.