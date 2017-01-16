Harkless (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

After taking part in Sunday's practice in a limited capacity, Harkless was deemed questionable heading into Monday, but the Trail Blazers will clear him to play after he completed pregame warmups without incident. Considering Harkless was only forced to miss one game due to the strained left calf, it's unlikely that he'll face any limitations Monday. Look for him to slot back in as the starting small forward, with Allen Crabbe moving back to the bench.