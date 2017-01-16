Harkless (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Harkless was able to take part in Sunday's practice and pregame warmups Monday, but it wasn't in a full capacity, so there is a chance Harkless doesn't play his regular dose of 30 minutes on the wing Monday, making him a risky play Monday. Regardless, look for he and Evan Turner to continue to split time on the wing.