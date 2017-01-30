Harkless (calf) will play in Sunday's tilt against the Warriors, Kevin Pelton of ESPN reports.

After missing the Trail Blazers' last two outings with a strained left calf, Harkless has been cleared to play against the Warriors. Harkless hasn't been providing much fantasy value in the month of January, averaging just 7.1 points on 42.2 percent shooting and 3.6 rebounds across 25.9 minutes per game.