Harkless will return to the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless has already started 42 games at small forward this season, but has been coming off the bench as of late after being replaced by Evan Turner in the starting lineup. Turner, however, suffered a fracture in his right hand Tuesday and is set to be out for five-to-six weeks. As such, Harkless, who is averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season, will look to compensate for as much of Turner's nightly production as possible at the three position.