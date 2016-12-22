Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: DNP-CD Wednesday
Leonard did not see the floor in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.
Leonard's role has seemingly varied on a night-to-night basis for most of the first two months of the season, but he was a DNP-CD on Wednesday, as the Blazers welcomed Al-Farouq Aminu back from a four-game injury absence. It's too early to declare Leonard "out of the rotation," but at this point it appears he's on the outside looking in and firmly behind Aminu, Mason Plumlee, and Ed Davis on the frontcourt depth chart.
