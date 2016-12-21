Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Fails to score in spot start
Leonard grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 loss to the Kings.
Leonard entered the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers, bumping Noah Vonleh to the bench as the pair continue to fill in for Al-Farouq Aminu (back). The 24-year-old was not ineffective in the start, going 0-for-3 from the field. Fortunately, Vonleh also failed to score in his 10 minutes of court time. If Aminu continues to miss time, the Trail Blazers will continue to look for one of the two to step up, though Ed Davis could also factor in.
