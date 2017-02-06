Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Grabs seven rebounds in Sunday's loss
Leonard submitted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.
Leonard was squeezed out of the rotation in the Trail Blazers' previous game Friday against the Mavericks, but he reentered the mix Sunday, with Ed Davis getting held out in a coach's decision as a result. Even though Leonard provided quality production on the boards, it's often difficult to predict how coach Terry Stotts will deploy his big men from game to game, making the 24-year-old a largely unappealing fantasy option in most formats.
