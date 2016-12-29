Leonard pitched in 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-89 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Leonard's role has been sporadic all season, but he continues to make the most of his opportunities. In two of the last three games, Leonard has earned 25 and 28 minutes respectively, and he dropped a season-high 16 points in both of those games while combining to hit seven treys. His ability to stretch the floor and sink outside shots should enable him to continue seeing some minutes as a backup big man, but it can be tough to predict which nights Leonard will ultimately be glued to the bench, as his two recent 16-point performances sandwich a scoreless effort (in only eight minutes) against the Raptors on Dec. 26.