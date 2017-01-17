Leonard put up eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in a 120-101 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Leonard received his most minutes since logging 16 points Dec. 28 against the Spurs, but that was a byproduct of the Trail Blazers getting blown out right from the opening tip. Both Leonard and fellow reserve big man Noah Vonleh hit the 20-minute mark while starting power forward Maurice Harkless played only 19 minutes, so there's not much to be gleaned by the outing. Leonard has seen 18 or more minutes in three of his last six games, but has also been excluded from the rotation entirely in two of those contests.