Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starts in Game 4 vs. Warriors
Leonard will start at center for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.
After not even touching the floor in Game 3, Leonard will get the starting nod with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) ruled out once again like he had been for Game 1 and 2. Even though Nurkic is out and Leonard is getting the start, Leonard has only averaged 10 minutes per game in the series thus far, and it's possible he'll be limited to around that same number Monday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Will return to bench role Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Productive in last-minute start Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Swapped into starting lineup Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Modest showing in Saturday start•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Will start Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...