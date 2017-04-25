Leonard will start at center for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

After not even touching the floor in Game 3, Leonard will get the starting nod with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) ruled out once again like he had been for Game 1 and 2. Even though Nurkic is out and Leonard is getting the start, Leonard has only averaged 10 minutes per game in the series thus far, and it's possible he'll be limited to around that same number Monday.