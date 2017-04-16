Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Will return to bench role Sunday
Leonard will come off the bench for Game 1 against the Warriors on Sunday.
With Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) sidelined, the Trail Blazers have gone back and forth between Noah Vonleh and Leonard at center depending on the opposing matchup. It appears coach Terry Stotts will be going with a smaller unit against a quicker Golden State team, so the Trail Blazers will go with Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless and Noah Vonleh in the frontcourt, while moving Leonard to the bench. Leonard could see a slight decrease in minutes, but considering he's just one of two healthy centers on the roster, it likely won't be by much.
