Leonard will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Leonard will return to the bench with Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returning to the starting lineup after missing the team's previous four games. Leonard failed to score in a spot start Tuesday and his move back to the bench likely means a decreased role in the rotation Wednesday, especially considering it appears as though Aminu will not have any restrictions placed on him.