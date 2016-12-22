Leonard will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Leonard will return to the bench with Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returning to the starting lineup after missing the team's previous four games. Leonard failed to score in a spot start Tuesday and his move back to the bench likely means a decreased role in the rotation Wednesday, especially considering it appears as though Aminu will not have any restrictions placed on him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola