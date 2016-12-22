Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Will return to bench Wednesday
Leonard will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.
Leonard will return to the bench with Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returning to the starting lineup after missing the team's previous four games. Leonard failed to score in a spot start Tuesday and his move back to the bench likely means a decreased role in the rotation Wednesday, especially considering it appears as though Aminu will not have any restrictions placed on him.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Fails to score in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Will start at power forward Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Plays three minutes Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Starting on Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Scores 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Posts double-double off bench Sunday•