Leonard will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Trail Blazers have been using Noah Vonleh as their starting power forward in place of Al-Farouq Aminu recently, but apparently want to give Leonard a shot to run with the starters Tuesday. He's going to have a very tough matchup with DeMarcus Cousins in the post, but as long as he doesn't get into foul trouble, he should be able to see a decent increase in playing time after logging 17 and 10 minutes over his last two games, respectively.