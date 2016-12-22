Vonleh did not play in the Blazers' loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Vonleh had seen a slight increase in minutes over the previous five games, due mostly in part to an injury to Al-Farouq Aminu. With Aminu back in the fold Wednesday, neither Vonleh nor Meyes Leonard saw the floor, as only eight players entered the game for Portland. That trend isn't likely to continue, but Vonleh still figures to have trouble finding more than garbage time minutes on most nights.