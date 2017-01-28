Vonleh provided no points (0-1 FG) and three rebounds across 16 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

Vonleh has started at power forward in the Trail Blazers' last four games, and with the team reeling off wins in the most recent three contests, don't expect coach Terry Stotts to mess with that arrangement. Even so, duds like Friday aren't that uncommon for Vonleh, who will be a low-usage player whenever he shares the floor with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Moreover, Vonleh is still ceding the bulk of the minutes at power forward to former starter Al-Farouq Aminu, so the appointment to the top unit doesn't do much to move the needle for Vonleh from a fantasy perspective.