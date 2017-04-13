Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Grabs career-high 19 boards in Wednesday's regular season finale
Vonleh went for 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Pelicans.
Vonleh posted a career high in rebounding, and he has stepped up in a big way during the absence of Jusuf Nurkic (leg). Vonleh finishes the regular season with back-to-back double-doubles and three in seven games during April. He'll need to keep playing well if the Trail Blazers are going to have any shot at making things interesting in their first round matchup with the Warriors.
