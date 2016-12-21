Vonleh contributed four rebounds and one steal in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 loss to the Kings.

Vonleh had started the previous three games in place of Al-Farouq Aminu (back), but ceded the starting role to Meyers Leonard. Neither player was particularly effective, as Leonard went 0-for-3 from the floor and Vonleh failed to take a shot. If Aminu continues to miss time, the pair should continue to battle for the starting role, however, the Trail Blazers may also look to Ed Davis to fill void.