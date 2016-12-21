Vonleh will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt with the Kings, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

With Al-Farouq Aminu (back) still out, Vonleh had been working with the starters, but it appears the Trail Blazers will shake it up Tuesday, with Meyers Leonard jumping into the starting lineup. Vonleh's move to the bench likely means a slight decrease in minutes and once Aminu returns , he could see his playing time diminish even more.