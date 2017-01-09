Vonleh played 13 minutes in a 125-124 double-overtime loss Sunday to the Pistons, but didn't attempt a shot and finished with two rebounds and two assists.

Since failing to crack coach Terry Stotts' rotation in a Dec. 21 loss to the Mavericks, Vonleh has seen the floor in each of the Trail Blazers' last eight games, but is only averaging 11.3 minutes per game in that span. With Al-Farouq Aminu now healthy and seeing a sizable workload as the Trail Blazers' starting power forward, there's little opportunity for any of Vonleh, Meyers Leonard or Ed Davis to distinguish themselves on a regular basis. All three are probably worth avoiding -- even in most deep leagues -- until one settles into a regular 15-to-20-minute role.