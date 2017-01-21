Vonleh will get the start for Friday's tilt against the 76ers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

The Trail Blazers originally confirmed Al-Farouq Aminu as the starting power forward, but decided to make the switch just prior to tipoff. Coach Terry Stotts may be looking to switch things up for the struggling team. Vonleh has provided 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across 19.0 minutes per game over the past two contests.