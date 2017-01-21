Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Starting Friday vs. 76ers
Vonleh will get the start for Friday's tilt against the 76ers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.
The Trail Blazers originally confirmed Al-Farouq Aminu as the starting power forward, but decided to make the switch just prior to tipoff. Coach Terry Stotts may be looking to switch things up for the struggling team. Vonleh has provided 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across 19.0 minutes per game over the past two contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Plays 13 minutes Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: DNP-CD in loss to Mavs•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Grabs four rebounds Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Heads back to bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Scores five points in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: To start at power forward Tuesday•