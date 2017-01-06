Connaughton (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Most of Connaughton's playing time this season as come at the tail end of blowout wins or losses, and with the Lakers keeping the score respectable Thursday, there wasn't a good opportunity for coach Terry Stotts to give the second-year guard some run. Connaughton has made only 15 appearances on the campaign and is averaging 1.6 points in 5.9 minutes per game.