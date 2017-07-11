Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Exits Tuesday's game with hamstring injury
Connaughton will not return to Tuesday's summer league game against the Spurs after suffering a left hamstring strain, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Prior to suffering the injury, Connaughton posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes.
