Play

Connaughton will not return to Tuesday's summer league game against the Spurs after suffering a left hamstring strain, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Prior to suffering the injury, Connaughton posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories