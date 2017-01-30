Connaughton played two seconds in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors, recording one turnover and no other statistics.

Connaughton saw double-digit minutes in the Blazers' previous two games, but essentially dropped out of the rotation in a close game Sunday with Maurice Harkless (calf) returning to action. Expect Connaughton's appearances to remain limited largely to garbage time now that the team is back to full strength on the wing.